Deepika Padukone on life-changing role in 'Cocktail': 'I would like to believe so!'

Indian superstar Deepika Padukone is talking about her upward career trajectory and personal growth after Cocktail (2012).

As the blockbuster movie marks nine years since its release, Deepika is confessing about the opportunities that came her way after playing the role of Veronica in the film.

“I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally,” she tells Hindustan Times.

Audiences saw Deepika in a totally different spectrum with Cocktail. While she was usually known for her girl-next-door vibe, Deepika believes Veronica brought in unexpected energy.

“Yes. I would like to believe so! If a character turned out to be so successful and resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about that character that the audiences empathised with,” she adds.

“Therefore when I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera’s character (which was played by Penty). It was Iimtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw.And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it,” Padukone says.