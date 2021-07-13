 
close
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Princess Diana drama starring Kristen Stewart to premiere at Venice film fest

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021

Princess Diana's drama revolves around her decision to separate from Charles amid rumours of his affairs

Princess Diana's drama Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, will be showcased at the Venice Film Festival.

As confirmed by Variety, the  Pablo Larraine directorial is going to compete in the worldwide competition. 

The drama revolves around Diana's decision to separate from Prince Charles amid rumours of his affairs.

The movie stars Stewart opposite to Poldark star Jack Farthing, who will play Prince Charles.

The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

The film is slated to release in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

More From Entertainment

Latest News