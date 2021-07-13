Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez may be moving in together sooner than expected

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez eager to share a house with each other

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be planning to take their relationship to the next level.



The loved-up couple is eager to share a house with each other, sources said. plans of moving in together very soon.



They have asked a real estate agent to start showing them homes for sale in Los Angeles, specifically, in Beverly Hills and Bel Air, as revealed by a source.

The insider told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck were planning to begin cohabitating in the near future.

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they're not working. They plan on moving in together very soon," the source said.

Lopez and Affleck were previously seen bonding with each other's kids and spending time with them accordingly.