Ayeza Khan wants to meet Madhuri Dixit, honours her with special post

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has expressed her wish to meet ‘phenomenal’ dancer and ‘amazing’ Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit.



Ayeza took to Instagram and posted her dazzling photos dressed up in a Madhuri-inspired outfit from her 1988 film Tezaab to honour the Bollywood actress.

She also posted adorable throwback photo of Madhuri with the lyrics of the iconic song from Tezaab.

The Mehar Posh actress said, “Eik Do Teeeeeen…”Or “Dev Babuu!” This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit.”

“When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay. Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes.”

Ayeza Khan continued, “It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love @madhuridixitnene #19yearsofdevdas.”

