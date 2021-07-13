Minal Khan wins hearts with her dance video

Pakistani actress Minal Khan has won the hearts of fans with her dance video after fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared the video clip of her on social media.



Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram and shared a video in his Story where Minal can be seen singing a song and grooving on it.

In the video, Ahsan can be heard asking Minal to sing a song for him.

Over this, the Sun Yaara actress flaunted her singing skills and started grooving on the song.

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got officially engaged last month.

The celebrity couple took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers.