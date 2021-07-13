 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set to get married?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set to get married?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who engaged in 2002 but postponed their 2003 wedding and officially split in 2004, have since rekindled romance  and seemingly  made their minds up to  give their  relationship  a new name.  

Affleck  apparently  persuaded Lopez's daughter Emme to accept him as her step dad and  took her on outing with his kids Samuel and Seraphina at Universal City Walk on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Hollywood heartthrob looked to preemptively settle into the role of step dad during a recent outing with Lopez's daughter and his kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set to get married?

The actor looked happy with children as he spent quality time to make them introduce with each other.

As things get serious between the pair, Affleck has been very much involved in the superstar's children's lives.

Affleck and Lopez, more commonly known as Bennifer, recently got back together. There are rumours and speculations that  they  look set to get hitched 20 years after they were supposed to.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have  three children together. Lopez on the other hand has been married three times before - to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

