 
close
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Meghan, Harry to skip Lilibet's christening in huge snub to Queen?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 12, 2021

Meghan, Harry want to keep their daughter away from the public eye

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may skip Lilibet Diana's christening altogether in a huge snub to Queen Elizabeth.

This is because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to keep their daughter away from the public eye.

Royal expert Daniela Elser noted the row over Meghan and Harry refusing to name Archie's godparents after he was christened while they were still senior and full-time royals.

She wrote, "In hindsight, the handling of Archie’s christening was a turning point for the couple and you can draw a straight line from that furore to ‘Megxit’.”

Talking about Lilibet's christening, Elser continued, "However, if the Sussexes decided to hold the ceremony in California, thus precluding the Queen who no longer travels internationally from attending, it would be seen as nothing less than a clear rejection of the royal family.

"There is also a third option here: They decide to skip a baptism entirely. But again, this too would be read as deeply disrespectful to Her Majesty given she is, after all, the head of the Church of England," she added.

More From Entertainment

Latest News