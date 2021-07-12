Feroze Khan celebrates 31st birthday with ‘uncountable reasons’ to be grateful for

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who is currently essaying the lead role in drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat, has said that he has ‘uncountable reasons’ to be grateful for as he turned 31.



Taking to Instagram, Feroze Khan also extended gratitude to his millions of fans for their love and affection on his birthday.

He posted his adorable photo to thank his fans with a sweet note.

The actor wrote, “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of Love and affection I have been given this birthday.”

“I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for.”

He further said, “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles. May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone!” Yours truly, Feroze Khan”, he concluded.

