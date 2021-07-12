Kate Middleton became ‘desperately upset’ after William was ‘cheapening her image’

During their second breakup, Kate and William exchanged some harsh words over the phone

Kate Middleton became increasingly upset over her husband, Prince William's antics that led to the 'cheapening of her image.' This is back when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still dating each other. Unlike Meghan and Harry, Kate and William had several breakups before they finally tied the knot.



During their second breakup, Kate and William exchanged some harsh words over the phone. According to a report by The Mail, the pair decided to part ways because William felt the “fun” had disappeared from the relationship.

Kate was reportedly left “desperately upset”, as she had always believed they would marry, according to royal experts Laura Collins, Katie Nicholl and Ian Gallagher

A few days after the split, William was spotted carousing at a London night club. This angered Kate who called and fired at him, "It was the first such warning she had dished out over the course of their four-and-a-half-year-relationship.

“Kate had had enough and words were exchanged. Kate told William that he was making her look bad. She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while she found it humorous and even flattering.

“But after his recent behaviour she gave him and ultimatum and told him that over the time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own," said the experts.