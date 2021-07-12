'Black Widow' amasses global total of $218mn, breaking Covid-era box office record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New Disney superhero film Black Widow took in an estimated $80 million in North America this three-day weekend, a pandemic-era record as the Marvel Universe showed continuing lure, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
The movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as the cat-suited superspy, took in an additional $60 million streaming on Disney Plus (at $29.99 for subscribers), and $78 million internationally, for an impressive global total of $218 million.
Hollywood Reporter called it "unprecedented" for a studio to announce its streaming total on a film's opening weekend. The film has yet to open in China.
Far behind in second place was Universal's action thriller F9: The Fast Saga, at $10.9 million, down by more than half from last weekend's take.
It had held the previous pandemic-era record with a $70 million opening. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena star in this ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.
Universal also claimed the next two box-office spots.
In third was its animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business, at $8.7 million. The yarn about a cannily can-do "boss baby" features the voices of Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum and Lisa Kudrow.
Horror film The Forever Purge placed fourth, at $6.7 million. This latest in the Purge series is again set in a dystopian near-future where all crime, even murder, is made legal one day a year. Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta star.
And in fifth was Paramount's A Quiet Place: Part II, at $3 million, pushing its domestic total near $150 million in its seventh week. John Krasinski directed the horror flic; his wife Emily Blunt stars.
This weekend marked the first time since Covid-19 struck that the domestic box office has surpassed $100 million. It hit $116.8 million, 20 percent higher than last weekend.
