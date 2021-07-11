Cardi B gushes over daughter Kulture in birthday tribute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned rapper and lyricist takes to social media to pen a loving note in tribute to her daughter Kulture for her birthday.
The post in question has been shared to Instagram and features a snap of the three-year-old in a bassinet at one month old.
Her embossed bed featured a collection of teddy bears, a yellow knit outfit and a dry erase board with the words “Happy first 1st month Kulture” written across.