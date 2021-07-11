 
Sun Jul 11, 2021
July 11, 2021

Sun, Jul 11, 2021
Cardi B gushes over daughter Kulture in birthday tribute
Cardi B gushes over daughter Kulture in birthday tribute

Renowned rapper and lyricist takes to social media to pen a loving note in tribute to her daughter Kulture for her birthday.

The post in question has been shared to Instagram and features a snap of the three-year-old in a bassinet at one month old.

Her embossed bed featured a collection of teddy bears, a yellow knit outfit and a dry erase board with the words “Happy first 1st month Kulture” written across.

Check it out below: 



