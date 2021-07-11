Billie Eilish addresses her ‘crazy’ songwriting process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish weighs in on the ‘crazy’ writing process she underwent when crafting the Happier Than Ever album.

The singer got candid about her desire to simulate ‘unexpectedness and discomfort’ during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was even quoted saying, "I really wanted it to be unexpected, almost.”

“Honestly, it's so funny, because I write with structure in my head about verses and pre-choruses, and then chorus, and then verse, pre-chorus, chorus, bridge, chorus, end.”

