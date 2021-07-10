Geeta Basra welcomes her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh

Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and her husband cricketer-turned actor Harbhajan Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, the couple announced on Saturday.



The Dil Diya Hai actor turned to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans.

She said “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete.”

Geeta continued “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”



Harbhajan Singh also took to social media and said “Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated the couple on the birth of their son.



The couple tied the knot in October 2015 and welcomed their first child, baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016.