CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan named their younger son Jeh

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor’s father veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son has been named Jeh.



Speaking to the Times of India, Randhir said “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

He went on to say that they had finalized his name Jeh about a week ago.

Earlier, Indian media reported that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are reportedly deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor, the name of Saif’s father.

Some media outlets also reported that currently Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jeh.

According to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and Saif have been calling their second baby Jeh at home and also deliberating over various other names as well.

The Bollywood couple welcomed their second son in February this year.