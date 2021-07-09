Naimal Khawar gushes over sunkissed picture of baby Mustafa: See Photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Naimal Khawar Abbasi is smitten by her son in her latest social media update.
The Anaa star turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a heartwarming sunkissed photo of son Mustafa donning a yellow t-shirt.
"Them eyes," she captioned alongside the adorable photo.
Within hours of Naimal's new photo update, fans started to pour in endearing comments for the eleven-month-old.
"Oh My Goodness," added one fan.
"Cutest, "wrote another.
Naimal welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbas in August 2020, less than a year after tying the knot in August 2019.