Fri Jul 09, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 9, 2021

Naimal Khawar gushes over sunkissed picture of baby Mustafa: See Photo

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
Naimal Khawar gushes over sunkissed picture of baby Mustafa: See Photo
Naimal Khawar gushes over sunkissed picture of baby Mustafa: See Photo

Naimal Khawar Abbasi is smitten by her son in her latest social media update.

The Anaa star turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a heartwarming sunkissed photo of son Mustafa donning a yellow t-shirt.

"Them eyes," she captioned alongside the adorable photo.

Within hours of Naimal's new photo update, fans started to pour in endearing comments for the eleven-month-old.

"Oh My Goodness," added one fan.

"Cutest, "wrote another.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbas in August 2020, less than a year after tying the knot in August 2019.

