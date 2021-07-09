‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s sweet photo with daughter goes viral

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has won the hearts of the fans yet again after a sweet photo of him with daughter Alara went viral on social media.



Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar posted the lovely photo of Engin and daughter Alara on Instagram on Friday.

She also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Engin essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.