 
close
Fri Jul 09, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 9, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s sweet photo with daughter goes viral

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jul 09, 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s sweet photo with daughter goes viral
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s sweet photo with daughter goes viral

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has won the hearts of the fans yet again after a sweet photo of him with daughter Alara went viral on social media.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar posted the lovely photo of Engin and daughter Alara on Instagram on Friday.

She also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Engin essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz