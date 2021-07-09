Sajal Aly shares her first look from Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly has unveiled her first look from Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, leaving millions of fans swooning.



The Aangan actress turned to Instagram and shared the first look from Rafta Rafta.

She also revealed that the track will be out soon.



Atif Aslam also took to photo-video sharing platform to delight fans with the first poster.

Unveiling the poster, Atif wrote in the caption “Experience love like never before!”.

The fans of Sajal and Atif are eagerly waiting for the release of the music video.

