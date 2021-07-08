Meera arrives at CCPO head office Lahore for ‘justice’ in property harassment case

Meera arrives at CCPO head office Lahore for ‘justice’ in harassment case

LAHORE: Actress Meera has officially reached the CCPO head office in her fight for ‘justice’ following the harassment her mother was subjugated to.

In a statement retrieved by Geo News, Meera claims, “I am meeting the police officials for justice in the case registered. I am sure that I and my family will get justice.”

For those unversed with the sensitive surrounding this case, back in June, Meera’s childhood home was raided by armed gunmen who harassed her mother in a bid to seize control of her property inheritance.