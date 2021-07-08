Mahira Khan set to make television comeback with new drama

Good news for Mahira Khan fans!

The superstar, who never fails to win hearts with her stellar performances on screen, is making comeback on television after a long hiatus.

Fan-favorite Mahira Khan is returning to TV screens after drama Bin Roye (2016) and has joined hands with director Farooq Rind for her upcoming serial.

Joining her onscreen are Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and more in prominent roles.

The storyline of the drama is scripted by legendary Umera Ahmed. Although the release date of the drama has not been officially announced yet, Mahira Khan is reportedly essaying the role of 'Mehreen' in her next.

