Ayeza Khan pays rich tribute to Sridevi

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has paid rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi as she rocked her iconic look in the latest photos.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram shared her dazzling photos from her upcoming project where she rocks in Sridevi’s signature look from her 1989 film Chandni.

Ayeza Khan also shared the lyrics of the song from the film.

She posted stunning picture of Sridevi and wrote “Teray meray honton pe… meethay meethay geet mitwa!!”

“Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.”



“So grateful to be a part of this project that gave me a chance to enjoy a little part of all my favourite icons. Something I have never done, and never wondered I could do. @sridevi.kapoor @janhvikapoor @khushi05k,” Ayeza Khan continued.

In another post, Ayeza Khan wrote “Geeti As Sri devi Jee”.



The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.