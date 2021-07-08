 
Web Desk
July 8, 2021

Naseeruddin Shah is back home from hospital, son Vivaan confirms

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah is back home from hospital, son Vivaan confirms
Naseeruddin Shah is back home from hospital, son Vivaan confirms

Veteran Indian film and TV star Naseeruddin Shah, who was hospitalized last month for pneumonia, is back home from hospital late on Wednesday, his son Vivaan has confirmed.

Taking to Instagram Vivaan updated fans about the health of his father and shared Naseeruddin Shah’s photo with wife Ratna Pathak Shah from their home.

He wrote “Back Home” followed by heart and folded hands emojis.

The actor’s son further said “He just got discharged today morning.”

Naseer was hospitalized last month after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam.

