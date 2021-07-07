 
Wed Jul 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Photos: Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan at Dilip Kumar's last rites

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Photos: Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan recently got photographed at late verteran actor Dilip Kumar’s last rites and funeral procession.

The father son duo both had on full face coverings and a mix of ethnic and western attire.

While Abhishek had on a black waistcoat over his white shalwar kameez, Amitabh Bachchan wore a red, black and white hoodie.

Check it out below:


