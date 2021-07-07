 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been taken to his final resting place at Juhu Qabarastan in Mumbai.

The thespian actor was given full state honours on Wednesday before he was taken to his final resting place.

He was honoured with a draping ceremony of the Indian flag during his funeral.

The actor had passed away in the early hours of the same day at age 98, leaving behind memorable films from his career which spanned over the course of more than five decades.

News of his death shook the fraternity and beyond as many big faces in Bollywood penned heartfelt notes and touching tributes while many actors went to the late star's wife Saira Banu's house to offer their condolences.

Take a look:


In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest


In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest


In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest


In photos: Dilip Kumar taken to Mumbai cemetery for final rest


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz