zdilip Kumar's jaw-dropping net worth revealed

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar left for his final abode on Wednesday leaving fans across the globe mourning.



Born as Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, the Mughal-e-Azam actor ruled box office with hits like Saudagar, Devdas and more.



As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Kumar's staggering net worth was calculated at $85million that comes to around INR627crore with major source of income being acting.

He was the first actor in the Hindi film industry who charged Rs100,00 as remuneration in the 1950s. The actor was also a member of the parliament too.

Despite his riches, Kumar and his wife Saira Banu chose to lead a simple life.

His true legacy lies in the timeless films he has worked in. These include Nadiya Ke Par (1948), Arzoo (1950), Daag (1952), Devdas (1954), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Karma (1986), among many others.