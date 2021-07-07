 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome their first baby

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome their first baby
Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome their first baby

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar has welcomed her first child with husband Hassan Hayat, she revealed on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Gul-e-Rana actress shared the first glimpse of her child and revealed the baby’s name as well.

She wrote in the caption, “Raya Hayat Khan 7/5/21. 7:29 am.”

Sadia also posted her baby’s photo with Hassan Hayat in her Instagram Story and said, “My world’.

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome their first baby

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the baby after Sadia shared the endearing post.

Sadia and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 1 with an emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz