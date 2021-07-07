Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat welcome their first baby

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar has welcomed her first child with husband Hassan Hayat, she revealed on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, the Gul-e-Rana actress shared the first glimpse of her child and revealed the baby’s name as well.

She wrote in the caption, “Raya Hayat Khan 7/5/21. 7:29 am.”

Sadia also posted her baby’s photo with Hassan Hayat in her Instagram Story and said, “My world’.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the baby after Sadia shared the endearing post.

Sadia and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 1 with an emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.