Dilip Kumar: 5 lesser-known facts about the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood'

Dilip Kumar shot to fame in the 50s and 60s and became known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering from a prolonged illness.



The legendary actor's death was confirmed by his family in an official statement after he spent days seeking treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

Born as Yusuf Khan to a fruit merchant, Kumar shot to fame in Hindi film industry in the 50s and 60s and became popularly known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts about him

1. It is believed that Dilip Kumar was fluent in a number of languages, including Pashto, Hindko, Urdu, Hindi and English.

2. His films Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur were fully colourized and re-released in 2004 and 2008 respectively.

3. Kumar holds the record for winning three consecutive Filmfare Best Actor awards, mustering them in 1955, 1956 and 1957. No other actor has attained such feat in the history of Hindi cinema.

4. He was the only actor of his time who played a triple role in a film.

5. The actor’s original name is not Dilip Kumar but Mohammed Yusuf Khan. Eminent Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma gave him the screen name Dilip Kumar.