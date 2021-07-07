Salman Khan pays rich tribute to Dilip Kumar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has paid rich tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.



The Radhe actor took to Twitter to pay his last respect to Dilip Kumar.

Salman posted a priceless throwback photo with Kumar and called him the best actor Indian cinema has ever seen.

He tweeted “Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab.”

Khan also shared the same photo on Instagram.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98. The sad news was shared on the actor’s official Twitter handle by his family friend Faisal Farooqui.

He tweeted “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui”



