Pakistani showbiz stars grieved over death of Dilip Kumar

Pakistani showbiz stars expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98.



Dilip Kumar’s passing away news was shared on his official Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning.

Pakistani celebrities turned to social media to mourn the death of legendary Bollywood actor.

Kübra Khan turned to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of Kumar to pay rich tribute to him.

She wrote in the caption, “And at the end.. everything will end. Everyone will return back to whom we belong to. They’ll be one more star in the sky tonight. May the Barzakh be easy on you. #RIP #DilipKumar #MohammedYusufKhan #Legend.”

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Bollywood veteran and wrote, “RIP Yousuf Khan sahib aka Dilip Kumar.”



Zoheb Hassan also posted a rare photo, featuring himself, Dilip Kumar and Nazia Hassan and prayed for the departed soul.

He wrote, “Indian Cinema legend, #dilipkumar seen here introducing us to Delhi at the #DiscoDewane launch ceremony. He said "Nazia & #ZohebHassan are like my own children and I am from now on their God Father in India." God has now called you back like he did #NaziaHassan. RIP my dear Kumar sahib you shall be dearly missed.”



