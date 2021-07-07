Throwback: Zayn Malik shared a photo of his ‘Abu’ posing with Dilip Kumar

Zayn Malik had shared the photo on his Instagram and written: “Abu with Dilip Kumar"

Indian legend Dilip Kumar had captivated audiences in not just his home country, but far and wide all over the world.

After the demise of the ‘Tragedy King’, many fans are unearthing stories about the Devdas actor and how he touched many lives.

One of them was a nod from British singer Zayn Malik who shared a photo of the late actor standing beside his grandfather, Azad Malik, whom he refers to as Abu.

The singer had shared the photo on his Instagram and written: “Abu with Dilip Kumar.”

The post was also shared by Malik’s granddad on his own Instagram as well.

The former One Direction singer hasn’t shied away from expressing his love for Bollywood in the past. He had earlier even publicly confessed how he became a fan of Shah Rukh Khan after meeting him in person.

