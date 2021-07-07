 
Wed Jul 07, 2021
July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar demise: Why does the actor not have any children with Saira Banu?

Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Kumar, who met Saira Banu at a party when she was 22, does not have any kids with her 

Famed Indian star Dilip Kumar left for his final abode aged 98, an official statement from his family confirmed on Wednesday. 

The iconic actor, famously known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, is survived by his wife of 75 years, Saira Banu.

Kumar, who met Banu at a party when she was 22, does not have any kids.

According to his biography titled Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Banu conceived in 1972, but developed high blood pressure in her eighth month of pregnancy and the doctors couldn't save the baby, which had been strangulated by the umbilical cord.

The couple did not try to have another baby after the tragic incident. When asked if she feels a void of not having any kids, Banu said, "Our marriage is the most important thing in my life. I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child at heart." 

However, Kumar expressed it would have been great to have someone to carry his legacy forward.

"It would have been great if we had our own kids." However, he asserted that they have no regrets.

He added, "Neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with."

