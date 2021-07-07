Florence Pugh praises on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson

The Marvel fans are excited as the release date of Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is drawing near. After multiple delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the blockbuster is all set to hit the big screen and Disney + with premier access.

The standalone film for superspy Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, shows Scarlett Johansson in the title role with her on-screen sister Yelena Belova played by English actress Florence Pugh.

In the movie, the two sisters may be seen engaged in a sort of rivalry but they are the best friends on and off-screen. Scarlett Johansson shed light on the mood of the film. “The first 15 minutes are tough,” the 36-year-old actress Scarlett Johansson said.

“I think you soon understand how high your stakes are. It’s your face very much.”



The 25-year-old English actress Pugh said she feels protected with Scarlett Johansson in real life. “I was stepping into something very nervous, and I met my best friend,” the actress said during the 2020 Oscar interview with both actresses sitting together. “I only look at those pictures from time to time to see how instantly I am relaxed.”

Talking about her love and friendship with the on-screen sister, Florence Pugh showered love on Scarlett Johansson. “She’s the person I’ve always admired, so share the moments like shooting the first Marvel movie with her or stepping into the carpet of the first Oscar and she’s there," the actress said.

"It's a very grateful moment for me. I took her there, and I hope it never ends."



The Marvel movie, Black Widow, will be released at theatres and Disney + on Friday, July 9th with Premier Access.