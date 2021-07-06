Gwen Stefani pays tribute to Blake Shelton, her sons with wedding gown

Gwen Stefani's paid a special tribute to her sons and newlywed husband Blake Shelton with her wedding dress.

The blushing bride, who donned a white Vera Wang gown for the big day, embroidered the names of her favorite boys in the wedding dress.

In addition to Gwen's custom lily-white silk georgette gown, the country singer's added special embroidery to her chapel veil.

One could spot hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7 on her wedding outfit.

Take a look:



