Tue Jul 06, 2021
Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Gwen Stefani's paid a special tribute to her sons and newlywed husband Blake Shelton with her wedding dress.

The blushing bride, who donned a white Vera Wang gown for the big day, embroidered the names of her favorite boys in the wedding dress.

In addition to Gwen's custom lily-white silk georgette gown, the country singer's added special embroidery to her chapel veil.

One could spot hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7 on her wedding outfit.

Take a look:

Gwen Stefani pays tribute to Blake Shelton, her sons with wedding gown


