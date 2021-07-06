Gwen Stefani pays tribute to Blake Shelton, her sons with wedding gown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gwen Stefani's paid a special tribute to her sons and newlywed husband Blake Shelton with her wedding dress.
The blushing bride, who donned a white Vera Wang gown for the big day, embroidered the names of her favorite boys in the wedding dress.
In addition to Gwen's custom lily-white silk georgette gown, the country singer's added special embroidery to her chapel veil.
One could spot hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7 on her wedding outfit.
Take a look: