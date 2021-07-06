Asim Azhar forms 'The Asim Azhar Band' with Ahad Nayani and other musicians

Heartthrob singer Asim Azhar has formed his own band featuring prominent members of the Pakistani music industry.

The Teriyaan singer recently turned to his Instagram and dropped the all-member photo of 'The Asim Azhar Band'.

On Twitter, Asim earlier revealed that famous drummer Ahad Nayani, who also happens to be the former member of Strings, is the latest member to join his belt of musicians

Asim's band also features Kamran Zafar aka Mannu, a famous bassist often spotted in Coke Studio.

Although the singer has not dropped further details about his new band, fans are excited there's some exemplary pop music coming from his new group of artists.

