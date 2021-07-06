Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now: Shilpa Shetty misses the 'OG' Akshay Kumar, Saroj Khan

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 out now: Shilpa Shetty stuns in red

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is coming back to the movies with a bang.

The actor, who took a hiatus from acting after her wedding to Raj Kundra is all set to hit the screens with her upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2.

While Shilpa's next is already making rounds on the internet, the diva has added to the frenzy as she drops the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

On Monday, the actor turned to her Instagram this Monday and shared a short clip from the reprised version of the 1994 song.

"Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle," she captioned alongside the video.

"Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart," she quipped.







