Tue Jul 06, 2021
TV&Showbiz

July 6, 2021

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shirgi reveal their wedding date

Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Aima Baig and fiance Shahbaz Shigri are sharing their wedding plans with fans.

The singer, who announced her engagement with actor Shahbaz Shigri earlier this year, walked the red carpet at a recent award ceremony with her beau.

When asked when will the duo get married, the couple laughed and hesitantly replied“Insha’Allah by the end of 2021”.

For the event, Aima Baig dolled up in a silk gown whereas fiancé Shahbaz Shigri looked dapper in a black suit paired with a red tie

