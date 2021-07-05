Saba Qamar shares hilarious videos to wish her ‘brilliant’ niece on birthday

Leading Pakistani actress Saba Qamar shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘brilliant’ niece, who turns a year older today.



Taking to Instagram, the Manto actress shared several hilarious video clips of her niece and wrote “Happy Birthday To My Brilliant Niece. You have the kindest heart and a sweetness that’s beyond compare. You are a wonder. Keep shining your light and sharing your fire. You have so much to offer this world.”

Saba Qamar also dubbed her niece Billie Eilish. “Khala loves you mari sasti Billie Eilish”.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.