Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records over 1,000 cases for fifth consecutive day

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 22,427 and the total number of cases has reached 963,660. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan is nearing 3% after the country recorded a 2.97 positivity rate Monday morning.



The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan rose to 22,427 after 19 more people lost their lives due to the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Center's statistics, 45,245 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1,347 came back positive.

This is the fifth day day of more than a 1,000 daily new cases and the sixth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2%.



The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 22,427 and the total number of cases has reached 963,660.

In addition to this, 650 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 907,934, while the number of active cases is 33,299.

Read more: Pakistan reports gradual increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths

