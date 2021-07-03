Pakistan reports gradual increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has risen and 34 more people have lost their lives due to the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Center's statistics, 48,027 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1,400 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate is now 2.91%.

This is the third day of more than a 1,000 daily new cases and the fourth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 22,379 and the total number of cases has reached 961,085.



In addition to this, 957 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 906,387, while the number of active cases is 32,319.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh so far are 16,985, in Punjab 16,973, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,399, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2,225, in Balochistan 1,121, in Gilgit-Baltistan 634 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 690.