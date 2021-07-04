 
close
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital
Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital

Pakistani celebrity Minal Khan is spotted bed-ridden in a recent social media update by fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared a selfie with Minal Khan who was seen resting in a hospital bed. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon, " he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital

Although the reason for Minal's hospital visit has not yet been revealed, the Parchayee star did update fans with a photo of her plastered foot on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:

Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz