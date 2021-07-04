Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani celebrity Minal Khan is spotted bed-ridden in a recent social media update by fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared a selfie with Minal Khan who was seen resting in a hospital bed. The duo also kept their masks on.
"Get Well Soon, " he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.
Although the reason for Minal's hospital visit has not yet been revealed, the Parchayee star did update fans with a photo of her plastered foot on her Instagram Story.
Take a look: