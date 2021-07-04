Minal Khan injures foot, gets admitted to hospital

Pakistani celebrity Minal Khan is spotted bed-ridden in a recent social media update by fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, the actor shared a selfie with Minal Khan who was seen resting in a hospital bed. The duo also kept their masks on.

"Get Well Soon, " he captioned on the photo with a heart emoticon.

Although the reason for Minal's hospital visit has not yet been revealed, the Parchayee star did update fans with a photo of her plastered foot on her Instagram Story.

Take a look:



