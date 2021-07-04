Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s first message after divorce: ‘We are happy’

Bollywood’s former celebrity couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sent out their first message a day after announcing their divorce, saying, ‘We are happy’.



Aamir and his former wife appeared together in a video and talked about their separation for the first time after split.

The Lagaan actor and Kiran Rao, in their video message shared on YouTube, said, “Our relationship might have changed but we are still together. You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are happy and still together as one family.”

The former couple can be seen holding hands as they appear together post-divorce announcement.

About their Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan said, “And Paani Foundation is like Azad, our kid. So we will always stay together as a family. Pray for our happiness. That’s all we wanted to say.”

Khan and Kiran shocked fans as the couple announced they are partying ways 15 years after their marriage on Saturday.