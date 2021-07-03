Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shares rare health update from ICU

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has finally awarded fans an update on the veteran actor’s health following his hospitalization into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mrs. Banu gave the statement to ANI and according to the report she was quoted saying, “Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable."

"He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon.”