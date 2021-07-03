The truth behind Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh rumored romance

Soon after news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Roa’s divorce hit mainstream media, industry insiders revealed a riveting inside scoop that stirred up a storm online.

According to reports by various insiders, Aamir Khan and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh have a rumored ‘close’ relationship that has caused friction within his marriage.

While claims have been surfacing from every corner, there is no concrete evidence or statement liking the duo at this point in time.

The timeline of their alleged involvement has been traced back to their time on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.

According to rumors, Aamir himself pitched Sana’s name to filmmakers and ended up irking Katrina Kaif who was supposed to be given the more substantial role based off of prior agreements.

Even some workers on set admitted that Kaif and Fatima developed tensions at one point and refused to get along with each other during the reminder of their time filming.

For those unversed with Aamir Khan’s personal life, this is not the actor’s first relationship.

He was previously married to Reena Dutta but later chose to tie the knot for the second time with filmmaker Krian Rao after his divorce proceedings ended.