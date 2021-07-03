Fatima Sana Shaikh once reacted to link-up rumours with Aamir Khan

Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is being linked to Aamir Khan following his split with Kiran Rao, had once reacted to such rumours saying that, "It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things."



Fatima Sana Shaikh made her film debut alongside Aamir Khan. She also featured with the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ in Thugs of Hindostan.

Following the success of Dangal, Aamir and Fatima’s romance rumours were abuzz on internet.

Fatima had reacted to these saying: “Earlier, I used to get affected. I’d feel bad. Because I’ve never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level. A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it.”

She continued: “People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer’. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Fatima has become a top trend on Twitter for allegedly being the reason for Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce.