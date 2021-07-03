Alia Bhatt reaches 15 minutes before time as she begins shooting of first film as producer

Indian starlet Alia Bhatt, who had announced her production house in February, began shooting for Darlings, her first film as producer.



The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to Instagram and posted her stunning photos from the sets of the film and revealed that she reached the set 15 minutes before time.

She wrote, “day one of DARLINGS!. my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor).”

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Alia continued, “I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care’ followed by heart emoticon.



“P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew).”

Alia, who recently wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi as an actor, had announced her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in February.



