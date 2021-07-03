Ayeza Khan stuns in Madam Noor Jehan-inspired look

Ayeza Khan has left her millions of fans in awe after she delighted them with adorable photos where she can be seen rocking ‘Queen of Melody’ Madam Noor Jehan’s signature look.



The Shadi Mubarak actor turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos from her upcoming project and also paid a rich tribute to Madam Noor Jehan.

Ayeza posted the pictures with caption, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan”

The actress also shared a throwback photo of the 'Queen of Melody' with a touching tribute.



Ayeza Khan wrote, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever. #queenofhearts #madamnoorjehan.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars poured love on Ayeza Khan in the comment section of her posts.

