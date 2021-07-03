Katrina Kaif delights fans as she flaunts her different ‘Moods’

Indian actress Katrina Kaif left her millions of fans gushing over her after the diva delighted them with her different ‘moods’.



The Ek Tha Tiger actor turned to Instagram to share her different ‘moods’.

Katrina can be seen flaunting her different expressions in the same outfits in the stunning photos.

She posted the pictures with caption, "Moods" followed by a heart emoticon.

Katrina has won the hearts of the fans with her dazzling photos.



On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.