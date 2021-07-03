Prince William and Harry's mom Princess Diana's new statue mocked by royal fans

Princess Diana's statue, which was unveiled by her two sons Prince William ad Prince Harry during a small ceremony at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in London Thursday (July 1), attracted wrath of royal fans who were not impressed with its design.

The bronze statue depicts Princess of Wales, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented "the universality and generational impact" of her work.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley said he was inspired for the design after William and Harry shared poignant private moments of fun and joy from their time with their mother.

But some social media users were quick to share their disappointment at the design, with one angrily wrote: "Let’s be honest - it’s not a great statue of Diana."

Another user lambasted the design of the memorial, saying: "It’s awful! She was a woman of style, humour and humanity.

Diana's diehard fan continued: "Not only can I barely see a resemblance to her physically, but also it is a poor representation of what she stood for."

"Great art makes you want to gaze and gaze at it. Once seen, I never wish to see this statue again."

Social media users appeared to be very disappointed as one penned: "Sorry to say it but the Princess Diana has been made to appear very masculine."

A third person also complained about the design of Diana's statue, saying: "There’s nothing positive to say about it. It’s truly horrible and it gets worse the more you look at it."

Prince Harry, who returned to Meghan Markle after unveiling the statue, did not share his words about the statue , but apparently was happy to honour her great mother.