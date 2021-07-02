 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
July 2, 2021

Dua Lipa expresses disappointment over release of Bill Cosby

Dua Lipa expresses disappointment over release of Bill Cosby

Dua Lipa on Thursday expressed disappointment over the release of Bill Cosby.

She said  it is "unbelievable" that comedian is free while Britney Spears is not even allowed to control her own uterus.

 Cosby’s was released from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault.

The verdict stirred concern among women’s advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse.

Sharing a  screenshot of a tweet on Bill Cosby's release, the singer wrote it was "Unbelievable".

