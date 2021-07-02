Watch Chris Pratt shake a leg to Varun Dhawan's 'Tan Tana Tan'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over quirky Bollywood songs.
In a recent interview, the duo spoke about Pratt's upcoming action thriller The Tomorrow War and the actor's journey while rolling for the film.
The conversation took a fun turn when Varun asked Pratt to shake a leg with him on one of his songs Tan Tana Tan.
Pratt managed to do grasp the iconic step flawlessly with a little demonstration by Varun before saying, "I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you."
Take a look: