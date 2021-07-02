Renowned screenwriter, producer Asma Nabeel breathes her last

Asma Nabeel left many industry bigwigs heartbroken over her tragic demise

Prominent screenwriter, producer and poet Asma Nabeel breathed her last in Karachi on Thursday, after succumbing to cancer.

Penning famous dramas like Khaani, Asma left many industry bigwigs heartbroken over her tragic demise.

The news was posted on Asma's Facebook account that read, “With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” a post on Asma’s Facebook account read.



After the tragic news, a number of eminent stars came forth to condole Asma's death.

"Inna lillahe waina elahe rajaoon, its really heartbreaking to know that she is no more with us Broken heart… asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen," Aijaz Aslam wrote.

Feroze Khan tweeted, "Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there. May her soul rest in peace."

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui said, "Asma Nabeel, you warrior! Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

Calling the famed producer a brave warrior, Samina Peerzada said, "Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul."

Asma's prominent drama serials include Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa along with various others.

